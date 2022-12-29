Kentucky will go up against Iowa at Nissan Stadium in the Music City Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the 2022 Music City Bowl in the US

The Music City Bowl will feature Kentucky and Iowa at Nissan Stadium finishing their 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

Kentucky didn’t have a good season based on their 7-5 record. They had a good start with four wins in a row, but then everything changed since that was followed by a 3-5 mark. The Wildcats lost three of their last five matchups, so they need a victory to end the tournament well. Their latest clash was a 26-13 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

Iowa had the exact same record than their rivals. The main difference in that 7-5 is that they were able to have a good finish of the year. They lost their last appearance 24-17 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, although they were improving until that point with four consecutive victories. The Hawkeyes should rely on their fantastic defense to win.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Date

Kentucky will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, December 31 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Kentucky vs Iowa in the US

The game between Kentucky and Iowa in the Music City Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. ABC is the other option.