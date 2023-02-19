Some days ago, following Paris Saint-1-0 Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, Kylian Mbappe made one simple plea to his teammates. Neymar didn't listen to the Frenchman, and now he is again on the sidelines.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar was stretchered off the pitch during their hard-earned 4-3 Ligue 1 win against Lille on Sunday. The Brazilian's game was cut short when, with the Parisians ahead in the second half, he was carried off the field on a stretcher while holding his head and sobbing.

Again, just before the UEFA Champions League rolls around, he looks to have suffered a significant injury to his ankle. Neymar will be needed if Christophe Galtier is to beat Bayern in the return leg. The Brazilian winger was plainly in pain as soon as he fell down after tripping on the grass while trying to make his way across the middle of the field.

While he did obtain medical treatment, it was shortly determined that he was no longer able to participate. It's worth noting that the Brazilian suffered an identical major injury at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. When playing on the group stage, the 31-year-old hurt his right ankle at the time.

What did Kylian Mbappe say of Neymar's injury against Lille?

There was a picture of the Brazilian soccer star eating at McDonald's that was posted online by a friend of his, and it recently made headlines. The photo has caused a stir since it was only a few days ago, following the first encounter against Bayern, that Kylian Mbappe stressed to his teammates the significance of staying healthy for the second leg.

"It's important that we have good health. That everyone eats well, and sleeps well. That's key for us to get through the tie," he said.

The next day after Mbappe made those comments, the Brazil international showed up at a fast food joint. In the eyes of some, he may have been challenging his partner with that motion. Neymar has also been seen at a poker event.

Now, the 23-year-old striker has addressed his PSG locker room buddy's latest injury following the team's win in Lille: "I hope Neymar’s injury is not serious, I hope he returns soon — we need him with us. I was never attacking or pointing the finger at Neymar when I mentioned we need to eat and sleep well”