Louisville will take on Cincinnati at Fenway Park in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Louisville vs Cincinnati: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the 2022 Fenway Bowl in the US

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will end for Louisville and Cincinnati in their clash at Fenway Park. Read along to know the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (Free Trial).

Louisville had a very inconsistent season that couldn’t take off even after a streak of four wins in a row in the middle of it. Their 7-5 overall record left them fourth in the ACC Atlantic. The Cardinals only have a 4-4 mark in the Conference, and they also haven’t finished in a good way. They lost two games out of their last three, so they will have to improve to go on holidays with a favorable scoreboard.

Cincinnati were a bit better than their rivals since they keep a 9-3 record so far. They finished third in the Athletic American Conference with a 6-2 mark in it. The Bearcats could have been in a better position given the played against the Tulane Green Wave on their latest match, but they lost 27-24. This would be a special occasion for the new head coach Scott Satterfield since he was in charge of their next opponents the whole year, but he opted to not participate in the preparation of this clash.

Louisville vs Cincinnati: Date

Louisville will take on Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, December 17 at 11 AM (ET). The game will be played at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Louisville vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

How to watch Louisville vs Cincinnati in the US

The game between Louisville and Cincinnati for the Fenway Bowl in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.

