Max Holloway fights Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 197 main card event for a featherweight bout. Exclusive details about how to watch the fight, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez fight in the UFC Fight Night 197 main card event. This fight will take place at UFC APEX on November 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM (ET). Top notch fight. Here is all the related information about this UFC fight including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Max Holloway is finally going to fight Rodriguez after months ago he was unable to perform due to an injury. Holloway won his last fight against Calvin Kattar on January 16, 2021, but prior to that fight he had lost two more in a row against Volkanovski.

Yair Rodriguez has a good record after only 16 fights, his most recent win was against Jeremy Stephens during UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Weidman on October 18, 2019. He won that fight by unanimous decision, and prior to that victory, a month earlier, he was unable to continue a fight against Stephens due to an injury.

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: Fight Information

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: Storylines

Max Holloway maintains a record of 22 wins and 6 losses, his debut as a UFC Fighter was with a loss on February 4, 2012. In the last three years, between 2019 and 2021, Holloway has fought only five times with a negative result, three defeats and only two victories. But the best time of Max Holloway's career was 13 consecutive victories between 2014 and 2018. Holloway has a Significant Striking Accuracy of 46% and an Average Takedown Defense of 84%.

Yair Rodriguez won the first six fights of his career between 2014 and 2017, but that winning streak came to an end with a loss to Frankie Edgar on May 13, 2017 at UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos. After that loss, Yair had a positive record with two wins and a mildly negative result against Jeremy Stephens. Yair Rodriguez's strikes have an accuracy of 45%, in his last victory he landed 96 significant strikes against only 50 of his rival.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez in the U.S.

The UFC is available on Television and Live Streaming on the Internet, this UFC Fight Night 197 bout and other fights will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+, ESPN+ app, UFC Fight Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the fight on your smartphone.

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: Predictions And Odds

Max Holloway is big favorite to win this fight with -820 moneyline at FanDuel, he has more experience and victories than his rival but his recent record is not positive. Yair Rodriguez is an underdog with +570 moneyline. The total rounds is fixed at 3.5. The best pick for this UFC fight is: Over 3.5.



FanDuel Max Holloway -820 Round Totals 3.5 Yair Rodriguez +570

* Odds via FanDuel