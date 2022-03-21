Another big tennis tournament in the United States that offers a perfect opportunity to watch the best tennis players in the world in one place. But the players are not in Miami just to play, they want to win the money bag.

The second ATP Masters 1000 event of the year is about to start and tennis players are ready to give their best to reach the top of the tournament. Miami Open 2022 will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida from March 23 to April 3, 2022.

The best tennis players in the world will be present at the Miami Open 2022 with some obvious exceptions like Rafael Nadal who recently lost the 2022 Indian Wells to Taylor Fritz. But other big names like Zverev, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Isner, Monfils and Fritz will be vying for the money bag of the tournament.

Hubert Hurkacz won the tournament in 2021 against Jannik Sinner in the men's singles, and the female winner of the past edition was Ashleigh Barty against Bianca Andreescu. The winner of the tournament in 2022 gets 1000 points for winning the tournament and more than $1m in prizes.

What is the prize money for the Miami Open 2022 singles champion?

The winner of the Miami Open 2022 gets $1,231,245 million, while the loser or finalist gets $646,110. All tennis players get money from the round of 96 onwards, the prize money ranges from $18,200 to $94,575 for players who reach the round of 16.

What is the prize money for doubles?

The winning teams at the Miami Open 2022 get a money bag of $426,010 and 1,000 points, while the losing team in the final match gets $225,980. Unlike singles, money prizes will only be paid from the Round of 32 for doubles with a minimum payout of $17,580.

Will Novak Djokovic play at the Miami Open 2022?

No, Novak Djokovic will not be present at the tournament since he did not comply with the vaccination protocol against Covid-19. To play in the Miami Open, tennis players must be vaccinated or else they will not be able to play in the event. Djokovic was also excluded from Indian Wells for the same reason.