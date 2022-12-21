Missouri take on Wake Forest at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Missouri vs Wake Forest: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri and Wake Forest meet in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Tigers suffered against rival conferences. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Tigers had no luck in 2022, they only won three of eight games against SEC teams, it was a tough season in a conference full of top teams.

The Demon Deacons were part of the Top 25 for nine weeks, their best ranking spot was as No. 10 in the nation. The Demon Deacons closed the regular season with a record of 7-5 overall and 3-5 within the ACC.

Missouri vs Wake Forest: Date

Missouri and Wake Forest play for the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, December 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Demon Deacons showed high offensive power during the regular season, the Tigers were weak with their defensive line.

Missouri vs Wake Forest: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Missouri vs Wake Forest at the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl

This game for the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl, Missouri and Wake Forest at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Friday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.