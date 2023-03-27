The Hurricanes are closer than ever to winning a big title, but this isn't the first time they've gone deep within the biggest college basketball tournament.

The Miami Hurricanes also known as Miami (FL) are one of four teams in the 2023 March Madness Final Four. They started the regionals as an underdog.

They won their first game during the Midwest Regionals against Drake 63-56 and in the second round the Hurricanes crushed the Hoosiers 85-69. The semifinals against Houston were to be another display of their strong offense as they won that game 89-75.

The Elite 8 game against the Texas Longhorns was one of the toughest games for them as the final score was 88-81.

Does Miami (FL) have a March Madness title?

No, the Miami Hurricanes have never won March Madness, they will play in a Final Four for the first time. Prior to that stage, the furthest the Hurricanes had gone within the tournament was in the 2022 Elite Eight.

Apart from the big March Madness title, what the Hurricanes do have is 4 conference titles, in 2013 they won the Conference Tournament Championship (ACC). On the other hand they have 3 conference regular season championships (2000, 2013 and 2023).

This is the 12th season for Jim Larrañaga as the Hurricanes head coach, he has never won a March Madness title since his coaching career began in 1971.