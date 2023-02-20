The Kansas Jayhawks will play today, Monday, February 20, against the TCU Horned Frogs in what will be a key game for the home team to grow their current winning streak. Check which players are injured ahead of this game.

Tonight the Jayhawks will have a big game against another ranked team, TCU Horned Frogs, but the best thing is that the last two games on the road were victories for the Jayhawks.

The most recent victory for the Jayhawks was against the No. 9 Baylor Bears 87-71 at home, that was the fourth straight victory for them since the loss against No. 13 Iowa State on February 4.

So far the Jayhawks look solid even though they won't have two key players for this game against, their record is 22-5, 10-4 Big 12.

Who are the injured Jayhawks players today, Monday, February 20?

The Jayhawks have two injured key players who will not be available to play against the TCU Horned Frogs, one is Kyle Cuffe Jr (Guard), and the other is Cam Martin (Center). Martin is unlikely to return this season.

Kansas Jayhawks, Basketball team Injury report 20/02/2023 Player POS Status K. Cuffe Jr G Late Feb - Knee

( Fri, Feb 10) Z. Clemence F Out indefinitely - Knee

( Sat, Feb 4) C. Martin F Out indefinitely - Shoulder

( Mon, Jan 23) W. Evers G Out indefinitely - Foot

( Sat, Jan 7) C. McCarthy G Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

( Thu, Nov 24)

In total there are five injured players who will not be available to play today Monday February 20, but the good news is that the Jayhawks have not needed any of those players to win the last four games of their current winning streak.