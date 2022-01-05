The first place New York Rangers are looking for a defenseman to help out Libor Hajek according to reports.

Sitting atop of the NHL Eastern Metropolitan standings are the New York Rangers with a 22-8-4 record and tied for first with 48 points with the Washington Capitals. The Rangers sit third overall and have started the year 2 for 2 with two victories in their first two matches in 2022.

Still, even the best of the best need help and according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, the Rangers are in the market for a defenseman to help out Libor Hajek who has had to step in for Patrik Nemeth. Gerard Gallant may allow Hajek to play more but he would like to address the issue quickly to have depth on his roster.

The Athletic’s report indicates that the Rangers have identified three defenseman that could help the team down the stretch in hopes of winning their 5th NHL Stanley Cup.

Three defensemen that the New York Rangers may be after

According to the report, the Rangers could make a move for Chicago Blackhawks Calvin de Haan or Seattle Kraken’s Mark Giordano as rental options. Columbus Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov could come in as well, but the defenseman has a year left on his deal.

Vladislav Gavrikov is in his third year in Columbus and has played 155 games for the Blue Jackets. The Rangers return to action against the Vegas Golden Knights on January 6th.

