North Carolina and Clemson clash at Bank of America Stadium in the 2022 ACC Championship Game. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

North Carolina vs Clemson: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 ACC Championship Game in the US

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers face off in the 2022 ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find game information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

North Carolina won the Coastal Division with a 9-3 record to get a ticket to the ACC Championship Game. The Tar Heels surpassed teams like Duke (8-4) or Pittsburgh (8-4) in order to have a shot at the title. However, after six consecutive wins, North Carolina are living their most complicated moment of the season with two straight losses: Georgia Tech and NC State.

Clemson are finally back and this could be the first step towards a shot at the National Championship in 2023. Head coach Dabo Swinney has made a remarkable job posting a 10-2 record to win the Atlantic Division in a tight battle with Florida State. Nevertheless, Clemson threw away their College Football Playoffs' chances after last week's heartbreaking 31-30 loss against South Carolina.

North Carolina vs Clemson: Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 8 PM (ET).

Location: Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte, North Carolina.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

North Carolina vs Clemson: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

North Carolina vs Clemson: Storylines

North Carolina have never won the ACC Championship Game and this is their first appearance in the title duel since 2015. Furthermore, the Tar Heels haven't conquered the Atlantic Coast Conference in more than 40 years (1980).

As a consequence of last week's surprising loss at home with South Carolina, Clemson fell to the No.10 spot in the national rankings after being No.7. This would be the seventh ACC title for the Tigers in eight years. Clemson lead the all-time series 38-19-1.

How to watch or live stream free North Carolina vs Clemson in the US

North Carolina and Clemson meet at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte as part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ABC.

North Carolina vs Clemson: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Clemson are 7.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -300 for the Tigers and +240 for North Carolina. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM North Carolina +240 Totals (Over/Under) 63.5 points Clemson -300

*Odds via BetMGM