In a very interesting turn of events, Caitlin Clark has decided to make a truce with Angel Reese by inviting her to play on the same team in the near future.

Fever's Caitlin Clark openly admits that she wants to team up with Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark has brought a lot of attention to the WNBA, partly due to her ongoing rivalry with Angel Reese. Now, the star player of the Indiana Fever has extended an olive branch, openly admitting that she would like to play on the same team as Reese.

Clark’s arrival in the WNBA has been a major event for the league. Fans are eager to see the 2024 1st overall pick in action, and her brilliant performances have only heightened the expectations placed on her.

This year also saw the arrival of another player familiar with Clark: Angel Reese. The longstanding rivalry between the two has continued into the professional level, as Reese joined the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, setting the stage for their competition to intensify.

Caitlin Clark opens up on potentially playing with Angel Reese someday

For those who have followed Caitlin Clark’s career since her college days, the name Angel Reese is very familiar. Both players built a strong rivalry while playing in the NCAA, and now they’ve brought it to the WNBA.

Earlier this year, Clark was selected with the 1st overall pick by the Indiana Fever. Also in the first round, but with the 7th overall pick, Angel Reese entered the league after being chosen by the Chicago Sky, a direct rival of Clark’s team.

This year, Clark and Reese have faced each other three times, with a 2-1 record in favor of the Indiana Fever. However, it seems the rivalry between both players might not be as intense as everyone thinks.

Following the Sky’s 88-87 win over the Fever on Sunday, Clark was asked about her beef with Reese. The former Iowa player surprised everyone when she admitted that she would like to play with Angel in the WNBA All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark has struggled during his rookie season in the WNBA

“A lot of hypotheticals,” Clark said. “I think both of us would probably tell you our focus is on playing basketball, and if that works out for the both of us, great, that would be a lot of fun — we’ve never played together. I guess I don’t really know what all goes into how they select the All-Star team — I’m new to the league. I know fan vote is part of it, but there’s also other criteria, it’s not just fan vote. She’s had a tremendous season, and if that was to happen, I’m sure people would love it.“

Clark appears to be seeking a truce with Reese, and the WNBA All-Star game could be the ideal opportunity to reconcile. However, both players will need to wait to be selected before they can potentially wear the same jersey, if only for a brief moment.

When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star game?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star game set to happen on July 20, featuring the league’s top players in an exciting display of talent and skill.

Fans can look forward to seeing stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese competing together, highlighting the best of the WNBA in a single, anticipated event.