The Princeton Tigers won two big games thanks to their top notch roster that includes Ryan Langborg. Check here his full player and personal profile.

The 2022-2023 NCAA DI Basketball regular season was good for Princeton and Ryan Langborg, they won the 2023 Ivy League Tournament and that's what opened the March Madness doors for them.

Ryan Langborg is playing his last season with the Princeton Tigers and this season could be epic as the Tigers broke their own record and went further than everyone expected after the first and second rounds.

Langborg plays as a Guard, this is the first season he has played more than 30+ games, his first season with the Tigers he started 22 of the 29 games he played.

What is Langborg's height and weight?

He weighs 196 lbs (89 kg), that's the perfect weight for a guard, most NBA guards average that weight. Langborg is 6-4 (1.93m) tall.

Does Ryan Langborg have social media?

Yes, Ryan posts content on his personal instagram account @ryan_langborg33, plus he has a Linkedin profile with data on his education and job profile.

What are the Ryan Langborg College Stats?

Langborg began his basketball college career in the 2019-2020 season with the Princeton Tigers, during his first season he played 20 games and started only in 9 games. His high school was La Jolla Country Day in California.

Per Game Table Season G GS MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS 2019-20 20 9 16.2 1.6 3.9 .416 0.6 0.9 .611 1.1 3.0 .356 0.2 0.2 1.000 0.3 1.6 1.8 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.1 4.4 2021-22 29 22 30.2 3.6 7.8 .463 1.3 2.2 .609 2.3 5.6 .405 1.1 1.4 .805 0.3 3.1 3.5 1.8 0.8 0.3 1.0 2.0 10.7 2022-23 31 31 31.1 4.1 10.0 .411 2.1 3.8 .556 2.0 6.2 .323 2.1 2.5 .823 0.3 2.8 3.1 1.6 0.7 0.6 1.6 2.1 12.3 Career 80 62 27.1 3.3 7.7 .431 1.4 2.5 .578 1.9 5.2 .360 1.3 1.5 .821 0.3 2.6 2.9 1.4 0.7 0.4 1.1 1.8 9.7

Provided by CBB at Sports Reference