Tiger Woods announced on Sunday morning his withdrawal from the 2023 Masters Tournament because of a plantar fascitis before the third round resumed. On Saturday, the weather conditions were brutal at Augusta National Golf Club with cold and heavy rain.

Considering the impact of the weather delay on the schedule at the Masters, Tiger Woods had to finish his second round early on Saturday and started the third one in the afternoon. Then, play was suspended due to the rain at 3:15 PM(ET). Through most of the day, Tiger was seen limping.

Tiger Woods is 47-years old and his recovery has been extraordinary after a 2021 car accident in which he had serious leg injuries. Many doctors believed his professional career was over. However, Tiger came back to the PGA Tour but warned everyone that he didn't know how much there was left.

Tiger Woods withdraws from the Masters Tournament 2023

The surprising announcement from Tiger Woods came on social media. "I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

There was not much to do for Tiger as he was clearly affected by the injury. During the seven holes he played of his third round, Woods was 6-over with two bogeys and two double bogeys. At that moment, the legend had 9-over for the tournament and was the worst player among those who made the cut.

Furthermore, the distance from leader Brooks Koepka was enormous: 22 strokes. So, considering this scenario and the injury, Tiger Woods decided health was first with no chances at Augusta National Golf Club.

If Tiger Woods contemplates to keep playing at the major championships, the next date is May 18-21 with the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Then, the 2023 US Open Championship is scheduled for June 15-18 at The North Course in Los Angeles and the 2023 British Open will be played on July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool.