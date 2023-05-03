Tori Bowie was the fastest woman in the world. Read here to find out what happened to the young Olympic gold medalist of the United States.

Tori Bowie died at only 32 years old as one of the most amazing stories in track and field for the United States at the Olympic Games. She became the fastest woman on Earth by claiming the gold medal in the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships at London.

"We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends" was the message by Bowie’s management team.

At the Olympics, she won silver in the individual 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters in Rio 2016. Also in Brazil, Bowie won gold with the 4x100 relay and, a year later, also took first place in the World Championships. A magnificent ambassador of sports.

What was Tori Bowie's cause of death?

Tori Bowie was found death on Tuesday's afternoon inside her house in Florida. Since many days ago, the family filed several reports to the police because they had no news about Bowie.

According to a report from the authorities in Orange County, police officers were called to conduct an inspection at her home and they found the athlete death. At the moment, the cause hasn't been revealed and the investigation is ungoing.