Saturday night was set to be an historic night in college football given the winner of the most prestigious award was being revealed. It was USC QB Caleb Williams the one who took home the Heisman Trophy. Find out what NCAA record the Trojans tied.

The college football season will end very soon, but Saturday night was a great opportunity to hand the most prestigious award for one of four finalists. In the end, it was QB Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

When Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the Trojans an immediate improvement was expected. He had already produced two Heisman Trophy winners in the past such as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Both also ended up being first overall picks in the NFL draft, so the excitement was high.

Williams won the award over three other quarterbacks. The remaining finalists were Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and TCU’s Max Duggan. This is an outstanding feat for the player, but the university also entered the record books with it.

What NCAA record did the USC Trojans tie with Williams’ Heisman Trophy?

Every university wants one of their alums to win this award for what it represents. It is handed to the most outstanding player in college football, so it comes with a prestigious tag. Williams precisely fit that mold after the great season he had as a sophomore.

The quarterback threw for 4075 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also ran for 10 touchdowns helping his team end with a 11-2 record, although they lost 47-24 against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It meant putting the institution at the top of an important category.

USC tied the record for the most Heisman Trophy winners. This was the eighth time one of their players received the honor in what would make them the winningest alone. However, the Heisman Trust and the NCAA no longer recognize the award given to Reggie Bush in 2005. So this one actually appears as their seventh, reaching a milestone that is also held by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. That is why they only share the first place.