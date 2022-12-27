Washington take on Texas at Alamodome in San Antonio for the 2022 Alamo Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Washington vs Texas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Alamo Bowl

Washington and Texas meet in the 2022 Alamo Bowl. This game will take place at Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies want to make this year unforgettable with a big winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Huskies lost just two games during the regular season, they failed to win the Pac-12 Conference title but they are the No. 12 team in the nation after a relatively easy victory against Washington State.

The Longhorns are also a ranked team, they are No. 20 in the nation, but the Longhorns' season was tough, they won only eight games and lost another four games, that was not enough to win the conference.

Washington vs Texas: Date

Washington and Texas play for the 2022 Alamo Bowl on Thursday, December 29 at Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies are lethal with an offensive line that can score against any team.

Washington vs Texas: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Washington vs Texas at the 2022 Alamo Bowl

This game for the 2022 Alamo Bowl, Washington and Texas at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday, December 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.