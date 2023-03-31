The 2023 high school basketball National Championship games will take place at Suncoast Arena, in Fort Myers, Florida. These matchups will decide the title winners of both the boys’ tournament as well as the girls’ edition. Check out how to watch these contests on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Championship will be played at Suncoast Arena, in Fort Myers, Florida.

It has been a wild tournament for the boys. Just like it happened in March Madness, the favorite teams didn’t make it very far. That’s why the final will have N°7 AZ Compass Prep from Arizona against N°4 Link Academy representing Missouri.

Completely different is the story for the girls. In this bracket the top seeded teams reached the Championship game. This means that N°1 Montverde Academy of Florida will decide the title clashing with N°2 Long Island Lutheran out of New York.

When will 2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Championship be played?

The 2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Championship will be played this Saturday, April 1. These battles will be going on at Suncoast Arena, in Fort Myers, Florida.

2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Championship: Time by State in the US

Girls’ Championship Game

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

Boys’ Championship Game

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch 2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Championship in the US

The 2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.