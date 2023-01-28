The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship will have its last day of action with the best skaters in the country going for another title in San Jose. Check out how to watch the Men’s Free Skate on TV or live stream in the US.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will end this Sunday with just one discipline. On this occasion it is the Men’s Free Skate the activity selected to close everything. Find out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the event for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

There is only one Championship left to know its winner in San Jose, California. The city was the host since the official opening on January 23 to witness a week with a ton of accomplishments. But now it will be finishing its schedule with a great offer.

The attention will go to the sole final of the day. Men’s Free Skate stands as the event that will determine the last champion on this opportunity. It’s going to be a clash of 18 participants ready to go for the gold medal they want.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Date

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will have the Men’s Free Skate this Sunday, January 29. The event will take place at SAP Center, in San José, California.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Time in the US

Men’s Free Skate

Starts at 11:45 AM (PT)

How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in the US

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Peacock and NBC.