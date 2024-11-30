Where to watch Toluca vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Toluca and Club America are set to clash in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find all the essential broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

Club America proved their title credentials in a hard-fought clash, capitalizing on key opportunities to secure an important first-leg result against Toluca. After navigating the Play-in phase, Las Aguilas showed their resilience despite the memory of a humbling 4-0 loss to Toluca on Matchday 17.

This time, America played with caution and precision, earning a result that gives them a critical edge heading into the second leg. For Toluca, the challenge now shifts to their home turf, where they’ll need a strong response to overturn the deficit and keep their title hopes alive.

When will the Toluca vs Club America match be played?

Toluca will receive Club America for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Saturday, November 30. The action is set to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Jesus Angulo of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Toluca vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Club America in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Toluca and Club America, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.