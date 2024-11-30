Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs will get star player back from injury just in time for the playoffs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will get a major boost in the final stretch of the season. Big help for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid has been dealing with injuries since preseason, but, thanks to the legendary head coach’s adjustments working alongside general manager, Brett Veach, the Kansas City Chiefs are still a contender posting an 11-1 record.

The biggest impact came on offense. First, it was the wide receiver group losing Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice. Then, the running back position took a hit when Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula.

However, the Chiefs are getting healthy and that could be the key factor to win another Super Bowl. Pacheco is already back in a dangerous tandem with Kareem Hunt and more help is coming.

Who is injured on the Chiefs?

After the Chiefs got a huge win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, Albert Breer confirmed that Hollywood Brown will be available to help Patrick Mahomes very soon.

“The Chiefs expect Hollywood Brown back on the practice field in the second or third week of December. That’s leading into games against the Chargers and the Browns. They expect him back on the game field in Week 17 against the Texans or Week 18 against the Broncos. Certainly, there’s some help coming.”

Brown arrived this year to the Chiefs after a very disappointing tenure with the Arizona Cardinals. He was supposed to be a key factor bringing speed for Mahomes, but, in the first play of preseason against the Jaguars, the wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury.

