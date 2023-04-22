Birmingham Stallions take on Memphis Showboats at Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the 2023 USFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Birmingham Stallions vs Memphis Showboats online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats meet in the 2023 USFL. This game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The defending champions began the new season winning. Here is all the detailed information about this USFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Birmingham Stallions vs Memphis Showboats online free in the US on Fubo]

The Stallions won their first game of the season against the New Jersey Generals 27-10, so far they are in the first spot of the South Division Standings.

The Showboats couldn't do anything to stop the Philadelphia Stars, they lost that game 27-23, at least the loss was by a small margin.

When will Birmingham Stallions vs Memphis Showboats be played?

Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats play for the 2023 USFL on Saturday, April 22 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The home team looks solid with a good quarterback and a strong offensive line.

Birmingham Stallions vs Memphis Showboats: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs Memphis Showboats in the US

This game for the 2023 USFL, Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday, April 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, Fox Net.