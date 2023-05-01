Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and German Alexander Zverev will face each other for the Round of 16 of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000, in a rematch of last year's final. Here, check out when and how to watch or stream this match.

Number 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz and No. 13 seed Alexander Zverev will clash in a much anticipated tennis game at the 2023 Madrid Mutua Open. This will be a rematch of the 2022 final between them, which the Spaniard won in two spectacular sets.

The defending champion is coming to this match after defeating veteran Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets (6-2, 7-5). He is also trying to win the Barcelona-Madrid double for the second straight season, after winning the Barcelona ATP 500 last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the two-time champion Zverev, who has won this tournament in 2018 and 2021, is eyeing his first title of the year. It hasn’t been the best start of the season for the German, who has a record of 10-11 win/losses this year.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev be played?

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will face each other for the Round of 16 of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 on Tuesday, May 2. The game will be played at the Manolo Santana Stadium. It will be their fifth encounter, and Zverev leads the head to head 3-1.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

*Not before

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev in the US

The game between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. You can also watch it on Tennis Channel.