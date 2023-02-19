DC Defenders take on Seattle Sea Dragons at Audi Field in Buzzard Point for the 2023 XFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

DC Defenders and Seattle Sea Dragons meet in Week 1 of the 2023 XFL. This game will take place at Audi Field in Buzzard Point. The home team wants this game to be special. Here is all the detailed information about this XFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Defenders won three games during the 2020 season, but they lost another two games that ultimately gave them the first spot in the East Division thanks to a 2-1 winning record against divisional rivals.

The Sea Dragos also played in 2020 but under a different name for the same city, Seattle. They had a negative record in 2020 with only one win and four losses.

When will DC Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons be played?

DC Defenders and Seattle Sea Dragons play for the Week 1 of the 2023 XFL on Sunday, February 19 at Audi Field in Buzzard Point. Both teams have previous experience in what was the 2022 edition.

DC Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch DC Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons in the US

This game for the 2023 XFL, DC Defenders and Seattle Sea Dragons at the Audi Field in Buzzard Point on Sunday, February 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.