DC Defenders take on Seattle Sea Dragons today at Audi Field in Washington for the 2023 XFL North Division Finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

DC Defenders and Seattle Sea Dragons meet in the 2023 XFL Semifinals. This game will take place at Audi Field in Washington. The home team is the big favorite to reach the big game.

The Defenders had the best record of the regular season with 9 wins and only one loss, they closed the regular season with three straight wins.

The Sea Dragons also won a couple of straight games before closing out regular games and their record was 7-3 overall.

When will DC Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons be played?

DC Defenders and Seattle Sea Dragons play for the 2023 XFL North Division Finals today, April 30 at Audi Field in Washington.

DC Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch DC Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons in the US

This game for the 2023 XFL North Division Finals, DC Defenders and Seattle Sea Dragons at the Audi Field in Washington on Sunday, April 30, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.