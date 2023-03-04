The 2023 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Bahrain Gran Prix 2023 online free on F1TV]

A new season begins and the teams are ready for what will undoubtedly be an interesting competition, which is expected to be somewhat more even than in 2022, the year in which Max Verstappen among the drivers, and Red Bull among the teams won by a wide difference. with the rest of the teams.

This year, Ferrari and Mercedes seem determined to challenge the champion team for dominance, while Alpine is expected to improve its statistics. Aston Martin invested heavily in their equipment, and many speculate that they could make a quality leap in performance.

When will Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit in Manama, Bahrain will take place this Sunday, March 5 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2023

This F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on F1TV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN2. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

