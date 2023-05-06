Iga Swiatek will face Aryna Sabalenka at Manolo Santana Stadium in the final of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000. This game has the best two players in the world, so it should be a fun contest. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will have its dreamed final with the top two ranked players in the WTA tour. It will be Iga Swiatek clashing with Aryna Sabalenka at Manolo Santana Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka online free in the US on Fubo]

Swiatek has been the best player in the world ever since Ashleigh Barty retired. His dominance can be seen in different surfaces, but in clay she looks unbeatable. The two-time champion in Roland Garros had a great run in this tournament defeating Julia Grabher, Bernarda Pera, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Petra Martic, and Veronika Kudermetova.

Sabalenka is going after a quick rematch since she lost against the Polish in the Stuttgart Open definition two weeks ago. The winner of the 2023 Australian Open appears to be ready for a surprise as the World’s N°2. Her path includes wins over Sorana Cirstea, Camila Osorio, Mirra Andreeva, Mayar Sherif, and Maria Sakkari.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

Iga Swiatek will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 this Saturday, May 6. The game will be played at Manolo Santana Stadium.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The game between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.