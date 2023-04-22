New Orleans Breakers take on Houston Gamblers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the 2023 USFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch New Orleans Breakers vs Houston Gamblers online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New Orleans Breakers and Houston Gamblers meet in the 2023 USFL. This game will take place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The home team wants to build a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this USFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch New Orleans Breakers vs Houston Gamblers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Breakers did everything right during Week 1, they won at home against the Pittsburgh Maulers 22-15, that was the last game of that week.

The Gamblers had problems with their defensive line, the game against the Michigan Panthers was a disaster that ended in a 13-29 loss for them.

When will New Orleans Breakers vs Houston Gamblers be played?

New Orleans Breakers and Houston Gamblers play for the 2023 USFL on Saturday, April 22 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The visitors need to rebuild their defensive line for this game.

New Orleans Breakers vs Houston Gamblers: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch New Orleans Breakers vs Houston Gamblers in the US

This game for the 2023 USFL, New Orleans Breakers and Houston Gamblers at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday, April 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is USA Network.