San Antonio Brahmas take on St Louis Battlehawks at Alamodome in San Antonio for the 2023 XFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

San Antonio Brahmas and St Louis Battlehawks meet in Week 1 of the 2023 XFL. This game will take place at Alamodome in San Antonio. Both teams are eager to debut. Here is all the detailed information about this XFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch San Antonio Brahmas vs St Louis Battlehawks online free on FuboTV]

The Brahmas are from a big city, San Antonio, plus they have the third largest homefield among XFL teams, the Alamodome with a capacity of 64,000 seats.

The Guardians will play their first season in the XFL, during 2020 they played for New York City, since 2023 they moved to Florida to play for the city of Orlando.

When will San Antonio Brahmas vs St Louis Battlehawks be played?

San Antonio Brahmas and St Louis Battlehawks play for the Week 1 of the 2023 XFL on Sunday, February 19 at Alamodome in San Antonio. The home team has a slight advantage but this league is very different when it comes to that kind of advantage.

San Antonio Brahmas vs St Louis Battlehawks: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs St Louis Battlehawks in the US

This game for the 2023 XFL, San Antonio Brahmas and St Louis Battlehawks at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Sunday, February 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.