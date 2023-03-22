UConn play against Arkansas in the Sweet 16 of March Madness 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

UConn clash with Arkansas trying to reach the Elite Eight of March Madness 2023. This great matchup from the West Region in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will take place at Las Vegas on Thursday, March 23. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

[Watch UConn vs Arkansas online free in the US on Fubo]

UConn won their last national championship in 2014 and, since that season, the Huskies never reached again the Sweet Sixteen. Now, they're finally back. After a 27-8 record, UConn forgot a crushing loss with Marquette at the semifinals of the Big East tournament and went all-in for March Madness. So far, the Huskies have eliminated Iona and Saint Mary's.

Arkansas are one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The Razorbacks won over Illinois in the first round and then pulled a major upset against No.4 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks were the top-seed in the West Region bracket. It was a thrilling 72-71 victory which makes Arkansas a huge threat in March Madness. However, they're 3.5-point underdogs with UConn.

When will UConn vs Arkansas be played?

The UConn Huskies meet the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, March 23 at 7:15 PM (ET). The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of Sweet 16 in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

UConn vs Arkansas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

How to watch UConn vs Arkansas in the US

The game between UConn and Arkansas in March Madness 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this West Region matchup in the United States is CBS.