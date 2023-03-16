Vermont face off with Marquette in March Madness 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Vermont clash with Marquette in the East Region's first round of the Men's NCAA basketball tournament. This game from March Madness 2023 will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, March 17. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

[Watch Vermont vs Marquette online free in the US on FuboTV]

Vermont are having an extraordinary season after a 23-10 record and a championship run in the America East tournament. Though their calendar wasn't extremely tough, the Catamounts are on an impressive 15-game winning streak. Their last loss was on January 11 against UMass Lowell. However, Marquette are a totally different challenge.

On the other side, Marquette are huge 15-point favorites to beat Vermont in the first round of March Madness. Following a great 28-6 season, the Golden Eagles are candidates to reach at least the Elite 8 as the No.2 seed in the East Region. A few days ago, they won the Big East tournament.

Vermont vs Marquette: Starting Time

Vermont will play against Marquette in March Madness 2023. The first-round game of the East Region is scheduled for Friday, March 17th at 2:45 PM (ET) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Vermont vs Marquette: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The game between Vermont and Marquette will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this March Madness game in the United States is CBS.