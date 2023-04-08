Tiger Woods is trying to make history once again in the 2023 Masters Tournament. Read here to check out his tee time for the third round at Augusta National Golf Club.

In his return to the Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods had a roller-coaster in the first two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club. He played alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Tiger Woods officially made the cut at the Masters as he finished T-49 after the second round. On Friday, play was suspended due to inclement weather conditions at Augusta National Golf Club. Then, on Saturday's morning, Tiger Woods fought hard to finish at +3. He barely made the cut.

After Tiger Woods made the cut this week at the 2023 Masters, he tied Fred Couples and Gary Player for most consecutive cuts made all-time in the tournament (23). Now, he'll try to put a major upset during the weekend. Read here to check out his tee time.

What is Tiger Woods tee time today at the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Tiger Woods' tee time for the third round on Saturday at the 2023 Masters Tournament will be at 1:06 PM (ET). Woods will play alongside Sungjae Im and Thomas Pieters. They'll start from the 10th hole.

Tiger Woods was one of the last players to finish the second round on Saturday morning after Friday's weather delay. That's why he'll tee up at the same hour as the leaders (Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett), but starting from the 10th hole.

In fact, one of his greatest friends, Justin Thomas, became the key factor for Tiger Woods to make the cut. Thomas made a bogey at the 18th hole during the second round and fell to +4. That opened the door for Tiger to play during the weekend as Top 50 on the leaderboard.

In the Masters Tournament, the Top 50 players and tied after 36 holes make the cut regardless if they finished or not within ten shots of the first place. That's why, even being 15 strokes behind Koepka, Tiger made the cut at Augusta National.