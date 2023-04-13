The 2023 NHL regular season is close to an end. Read here to find out when the playoffs start in the race for the Stanley Cup.

The 2023 regular season in the NHL has been spectacular. The Boston Bruins are the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup thanks to historic perfomances by David Pastrnak with 60 goals and more than 110 points. They set the new record for wins in a regular season with 63.

The Bruins were the best team overall and, as a consequence, earned The Presidents' Trophy. However, there are many other contenders which might pull the upset such as the Carolina Hurricanes, the New Jersey Devils, the Las Vegas Golden Knights or the Edmonton Oilers. It's gonna be a tremendous postseason.

So, in the race to win the Stanley Cup, anyhting could happen. Read here to find out when the 2023 NHL playoffs will start and other interesting facts about the postseason in hockey.

When do the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs start?

The 2023 NHL playoffs are scheduled to start on Monday, April 17. Though the dates of all the series have yet to be announced, it's official that's the day for the beginning of the postseason. Same scenario at the moment with 2023 Stanley Cup finals. The series are scheduled to start on June, but, there aren't exact dates yet.

There are some interesting facts towards the 2023 NHL playoffs. For example, the Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated and that ended an impressive feat of sixteen consecutive seasons advancing.

In a remarkable achievement, the Seattle Kraken are in the playoffs in their second year as an expansion team and, as it happened with California in the NBA, New York will have all its teams in: Rangers, Islanders and Devils.