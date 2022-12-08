Caleb Williams is one of the best players in College Football and definitely a top-prospect to become a star in the NFL. However, he won't be at the 2023 Draft and here are the important reasons why.

After an amazing season with USC, QB Caleb Williams is the clear favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy as the best player in College Football. The Trojans were really close of the playoffs and a shot at the national title, but a crushing 47-24 loss with Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game derailed their hopes.

However, Caleb Williams has been spectacular throwing for 4075 yards, 37 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. The 20-year old is just a phenomeal athlete and the sky is the limit. That's why many experts and recrutis are conviced that he will be a success in the NFL.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City from April 27 to April 29. In what should be a first round with a lot of quarterbacks taken, Caleb Williams is seen by thousands of fans as the biggest hope to transform their franchises. Nevertheless, that won't happen because the quarterback cannot be taken by any team.

Will Caleb Williams be in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will have a lot of big names at the quarterback position such as Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky). Caleb Williams won't be one of them.

Caleb Williams is eligible to enter the NFL Draft until the 2024 edition. That's because he has just played one year with the Oklahoma Sooners (freshman) and another for the USC Trojans (sophomore). The rules mandate that he has to play at the college level at least for three years. "To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season".

In 2024, unless something extraordinary happens, Caleb Williams will be a first-round pick joining other recent USC quarterbaks with that distinction such as Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez, Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer.