The 2023 XFL season promises to be the league's big comeback after a failed attempt in 2020 when everything went downhill due to covid restrictions.
The first game of the season was exciting, the Arlington Renegades won against the Vegas Vipers 22-20, that game had good attendance numbers at 12,047 fans.
Attendance numbers are expected to grow over the first 2-3 weeks of the 2023 season, the average per game is calculated at 10,000 fans but could be a bit more.
Attendance numbers for each game in the 2023 XFL season
Most of the XFL stadiums have a capacity of over 20,000+ seats but only one stadium has a capacity of 12,500 seats, Cashman Field, the home field of the Vegas Vipers.
|Week 1
|Date
|Away team
|Result
|Home team
|Stadium
|Attendance
|February 18
|Vegas Vipers
|20
|22
|Arlington Renegades
|Choctaw Stadium
|12,047
|Orlando Guardians
|12
|33
|Houston Roughnecks
|TDECU Stadium
|12,784
|February 19
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|18
|15
|San Antonio Brahmas
|Alamodome
|24,245
|Seattle Sea Dragons
|DC Defenders
|Audi Field
The biggest stadium available is Lumen Field with 69,000 seats, it is unlikely that the stadium will be completely filled, but Seattle Seahawks fans (NFL) could support their local XFL team (Seattle Sea Dragons).