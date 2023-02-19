The XFL is starting and is already drawing new fans to the stadiums, some consider that this league could steal fans from the NFL. Check here how many go to each game.

The 2023 XFL season promises to be the league's big comeback after a failed attempt in 2020 when everything went downhill due to covid restrictions.

The first game of the season was exciting, the Arlington Renegades won against the Vegas Vipers 22-20, that game had good attendance numbers at 12,047 fans.

Attendance numbers are expected to grow over the first 2-3 weeks of the 2023 season, the average per game is calculated at 10,000 fans but could be a bit more.

Attendance numbers for each game in the 2023 XFL season

Most of the XFL stadiums have a capacity of over 20,000+ seats but only one stadium has a capacity of 12,500 seats, Cashman Field, the home field of the Vegas Vipers.

Week 1 Date Away team Result Home team Stadium Attendance February 18 Vegas Vipers 20 22 Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium 12,047 Orlando Guardians 12 33 Houston Roughnecks TDECU Stadium 12,784 February 19 St. Louis Battlehawks 18 15 San Antonio Brahmas Alamodome 24,245 Seattle Sea Dragons DC Defenders Audi Field

The biggest stadium available is Lumen Field with 69,000 seats, it is unlikely that the stadium will be completely filled, but Seattle Seahawks fans (NFL) could support their local XFL team (Seattle Sea Dragons).