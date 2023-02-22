The XFL is full of top notch players who couldn't make it to the NFL. Alabama is one of the schools with players on multiple XFL teams. Check here who they are.

The XFL is another window that college football players around the country have to become pros, this league is part of spring football that could become a good option in case any college player doesn't make it to the NFL.

The 2023 season started much better than the critics expected, the fans are supporting the XFL teams since most of them are located in big cities and that brings more viewers during the season.

Alabama is not the only football program that has players in the XFL, players from other schools were signed during the 2023 XFL draft that was held during November 2022.

How many Alabama Crimson Tide players are playing in the XFL?

Only one Tide player was drafted during the first round, A.J. McCarron QB by St. Louis BattleHawks, while the other players were selected in the other rounds.

Alabama Crimson Tide players in the 2023 XFL season Tide player Position XFL team A.J. McCarron QB St. Louis BattleHawks Chris Owens OL Seattle Sea Dragons Joshua Frazier OL Orlando Guardians Thomas Fletcher LS Seattle Sea Dragons ArDarius Stewart WR DC Defenders

1,700 players were available during the XFL Draft, but not all of them came from NCAA Division I programs, Delonte Hood was drafted by the Arlington Renegades and he played for Peru State, member of the NAIA.