The former Arsenal and Barcelona winger has presented his resignation after a series of inappropriate messages were sent to female employees.

Marc Overmars was Ajax’s Director of Football since 2012 and despite all the good work Ajax have done on the field, off the field the 48-year-old made a terrible mistake. According to reports out of the Netherlands the two-time World Cup veteran sent a series of inappropriate messages to female colleagues for quite some time.

Several female co-workers had received the messages during Overmars time at the club, it was not an isolated event. Board chairman Leen Meijaard requested that the incident remain private for all involved as Overmars resigned from his position.

Overmars issued a statement in which he wrote, "I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behavior. And how this has come across to others. Unfortunately, I didn't realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologize. Certainly, for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone."

Fallout from Marc Overmars resignation

Former national team player and friend of Overmars, and now Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar stated, "Marc is probably the best football director that Ajax has had. We upgraded and extended his contract for a reason. But unfortunately, he has really gone over the line, so continuing as director was not an option."

"In my role, I also feel responsible to help colleagues. A safe sport and working climate is very important. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future” van der Sar added.

