Alabama and Cincinnati will clash off on Friday at AT&T Stadium in the 2021 Cotton Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Alabama vs Cincinnati: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021 Cotton Bowl in the US

Alabama and Cincinnati will meet at AT&T Stadium in Texas in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Cotton Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their sixth overall meeting, with the Tide winning each occasion. Since 1990, however, none of the matchups have occurred. Coach Luke Fickell has a 48-14 record in five seasons with eight defeats in a transitional first year.

The Crimson Tide and Bearcats will face off in the first of two College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on New Year's Eve, with Michigan vs Georgia playing later in the evening in the Orange Bowl.

Alabama vs Cincinnati: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Alabama vs Cincinnati: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Alabama vs Cincinnati: Storylines

Alabama have been in impressive form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have managed five straight triumphs (WWWWW). Meanwhile, just their opponents, Cincinnati have been doing remarkably well as well, grabbing five successive victories in their last five games (LWWWW).

The Crimson Tide were placed in second place on the Southeastern table with a win percentage of 0.923 after 13 matches in the 2021 season. On the other hand, the Bearcats topped the American Athletic Conference (West) table with a win percentage of 1.000 after 12 games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Alabama vs Cincinnati in the U.S.

The 2021 Cotton Bowl game between Alabama and Cincinnati, to be played on Thursday at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

Alabama vs Cincinnati: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Alabama will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 13.5 points, while the game total is set at 57 points.

FanDuel Handicap Alabama -13.5 Total o/u 57

* Odds via FanDuel