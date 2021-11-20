Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will meet each other for fourth time this year to decide the ATP Finals 2021 champion. Here, find out the preview, head-to.head, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Medvedev is looking to defend his title against the German, after defeating Caspeer Ruud in the semifinals in two straight sets (6-4, 6-2). The Russian already defeated Zverev in three sets in his second round-robin match. The world No. 2 has a nine-match winning streak in this tournament.

On the other hand, Zverev, world No. 3, took down Novak Djokovic in three sets in the semifinals. The German, winner in 2018, will like to close the year with another big title after he took home the gold medal in the Olympic games.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Centre Court Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev: Head-to-head and storylines

This will be their 12th match in the ATP Tour. The series is tight, with Medvedev having only one more victory in the head-to-head (6-5). As we said before, they met in the second round-robin match with Medvedev winning 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(6) in a really fought battle. Since last year, however, the Russian has a five winning streak over the German. This year, they have face three times.

How to watch or live stream Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev in the US

The ATP Finals 2021 final match between Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev to be played on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Pala Alpitour in Turin will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Daniil Medvedev is the favorite to win this match with odds of -178, while Alexander Zverev has odds of +148.

FanDuel Alexander Zverev +148 Daniil Medvedev -178

