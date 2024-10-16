Angel Reese fires backs at critics after saying her WNBA salary can't cover her rent

Angel Reese didn't hold back when responding to criticism on social media, after she revealed that her WNBA salary wasn't enough for her to cover he rent.

Angel Reese is known for being outspoken. The Chicago Sky forward is, once again, responding to backlash on social media. This time, she has some words for those who are criticizing her for saying that she wouldn’t be able to even “eat a sandwich” if it was for her WNBA salary, much less pay her rent.

“sister these folks don’t use common sense at all….,” she wrote on her X account, responding to a fan that said that Reese has enough collaborations and endorsements to live by without having to use her WNBA salary.

Certainly, Reese has collaborated with Reebok in a collection, which included three pairs of shoes and seven pieces of apparel. She also had a deal with Reese’s by Hershey’s, as well as with Beats by Dre, Goldman Sachs, and Topps, according to Sports Illustrated. She also has her own merch shop, and her own podcast “Unapologetic Angel.”

During an Instagram Live that she made after attending the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Reese said: “Hating pays my bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at [in Chicago]. I’m gonna do the math real quick. I don’t even know my [WNBA] salary.”

Angel Reese’s words on X

“Yo, I’m living beyond my means!” Reese said after doing the aforementioned math. She then told someone next to her that her rent was $8,000. “Babe, if y’all thought… I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with [the WNBA salary]. I wouldn’t even be able to live,” Reese said.

How much does Angel Reese earn in the WNBA?

She earned $73,439 during her rookie season in Chicago, with a slight salary increase to $74,909 for 2025. The final year of Reese’s contract includes a team option, meaning she’ll need to maintain a high level of performance to secure her spot on the roster.

Rookie contracts follow a sliding scale, with those selected in the top four picks receiving four-year deals worth $338,056, and the next four picks landed $324,383 deals. She also received a $2,575 bonus for being an All-Star, according to the WNBA’s CBA, as well as for being named to the All-Rookie team of the year ($1,500).

Reese is expected to earn big in Unrivaled

However, Reese has opened up before about the financial situation in the WNBA. The star revealed to the Chicago Tribune that a major aspect for her to be joining the upcoming 3v3 league Unrivaled, was the economical.

“Many of us dread going overseas, but some have no choice. Earning six figures here in just three months is a game-changer. Plus, 3×3 basketball is something I love. It’s a chance to hone individual skills because the game exposes everything,” she said. According to reports, Unrivaled is offering an average salary of $250,000.