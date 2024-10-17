WNBA: Angel Reese discusses her investments amid ‘salary’ controversy

After sparking controversy on social media by stating that her WNBA salary doesn't cover her bills, Angel Reese has opened up about her finances and money mindset.

Money has been one of the hottest topics for the WNBA lately, especially as the league signed a new TV deal for $200 million with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC, and with players looking for bigger salaries. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received criticism recently for stating that her salary wasn’t enough to pay her rent.

Amid the controversy, the WSJ published an interview with Reese, in which she further opened up about money and investments. Asked about the best money advice she ever had, she said: “I grew up with a single mom, so she really made me really independent. My mom does not play by my money, checking my accounts, double-checking my accounts, not spending before I see the money, but also just making long-term investments.”

Apart from her WNBA salary, Reese has endorsements and brand deals with Hershey’s, Reebok, Beats by Dre, Goldman Sachs, and Topps, as well as having her own podcast and selling her own merch. She also is co-owner of the soccer team DC Power FC, but that’s not the only investment she wants to make.

When asked about her dreams, Reese responded: “For basketball, to win the WNBA championship. Off the court, I wanna own a team and I wanna own a modeling agency.” Part of her motivation is that she wants “women to just be empowered because we always get less, we never get the full potential of everything.”

Meanwhile, talking about owning a basketball team, she explains that she wants to “grow the sport. There are so many women that I play with in my whole career that deserve a spot in this league ’cause women do deserve it. Like facilities like this, every woman should be able to step in and be able to go into a locker room and be able to have a safe space or go into a gym at three o’clock in the morning when they wanna do that.”

Reese wants to make ‘the right investments’

She also reflected on her college’s sports career, and how she grew her capital. “And now, like being able to look back and look at what I did in my whole college career with NIL, being able to see how I was one of the highest paid women’s players and just players in college sports is something that’s crazy.”

However, she also revealed that she also gives back to the community. “I have a foundation, that’s something that I’ve also created. I make a donation every year to my high school, where I pay for a scholarship every year,” she said.

How much does Angel Reese earn in the WNBA?

She earned $73,439 during her rookie season in Chicago, with a slight salary increase to $74,909 for 2025. She also received a $2,575 bonus for being an All-Star, according to the WNBA’s CBA, as well as for being named to the All-Rookie team of the year ($1,500).