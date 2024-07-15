Find out how much does Chicago Sky’s rising star Angel Reese make from her WNBA contract, what is her starting salary and endorsement deals.

Angel Reese, the standout star from Louisiana State University (LSU), has quickly become one of the most talked-about athletes in the WNBA. Known for her dominant presence on the court and vibrant personality off it, Reese has made an impressive entry into professional basketball.

After an outstanding college career, Angel Reese was selected as the 7th pick in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, and emerged as one of the leading faces of a new era in women’s basketball in the United States.

Her popularity and recognition are set to enhance the visibility of women’s basketball, inspiring the next generation of players and contributing to the growth of the league. Reese’s influence goes beyond her athletic prowess, making her a key figure in shaping the future of women’s sports.

Angel Reese’s rookie contract with the Chicago Sky includes a base salary of approximately $70,000 for the 2024 WNBA season. This salary aligns with the league’s standard compensation for first-year players, providing a solid foundation as Reese embarks on her professional career.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What is Angel Reese’s Net Worth?

Angel Reese has seen her financial profile soar both in college and as a professional. During her college career at LSU, Reese was a prominent figure in the NIL landscape, reportedly amassing an impressive valuation of approximately $1.3 million. Her success helped her secure numerous endorsements deals and sponsorships, contributing her earnings.

According to Pinkvilla, Reese’s most prominent NIL partnership is with Reebok. In addition, she maintains a lucrative agreement with Amazon. Now making waves in the WNBA, Reese’s salary further boosts her net worth. As of her rookie contract, which typically ranges around $70,000 annually for first-year players, her earnings from professional basketball add a substantial amount to her standings.

Combining her NIL valuation with her WNBA salary, Angel Reese’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be in the range of $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

What is Angel Reese’s salary in the WNBA and contract details?

Angel Reese signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Sky. Her rookie year annual salary is approximately $70,000 but by the fourth year of the deal, if the organization picks the team option, it will be more than $90,000.

According to Sporting News, Reese’s contract goes through 2028, when she will become a restricted free agent. If the Sky don’t pick up her option for the 2027 season, she will be an unrestricted free agent.

2024 – $73,439

2025 – $74,909

2026 – $82,399

2027 – $93,636

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

How much does she make from endorsement deals?

In addition to her notable partnerships with Reebok and Amazon, the Chicago Sky star player has secured deals with several high-profile brands. Among her impressive roster of endorsements are PlayStation, Airbnb, Panini America, Beats by Dre, and Goldman Sachs. These collaborations highlight her expanding influence both on and off the court, showcasing her growing impact across various sectors. According to USA Today, her total deals were worth an estimated $1.7 million.

Angel Reese 2023-24 season deals

Angel Reese also joined forces with Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women. To raise awareness of the challenges and triumphs of black women, Reese and her mother Angel Webb Reese star in a national ad, to urge congress to enact policy that support the economic progression of black women.

Where did Angel Reese Get Her Start in Basketball?

Angel Reese began her journey in the sport at a young age. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 2022, Reese was immersed in a sports-centric family environment. Her mother was a standout collegiate basketball player, while her father also had a notable college basketball career.

Reese made a significant impact during her high school career, earning national recognition with her standout performances. Her impressive high school career paved the way of her college basketball journey, leading her to the University of Maryland.

In her freshman year, she delivered impressive stats in points, rebounds, and blocks, drawing attention from fans and analysts. Her leadership and talent elevated the Maryland women’s basketball program.

As Angel Reese’s star continued to rise, she also developed a notable rivalry with Caitlin Clark. Both players emerged as dominant forces in the same season, and their on-court battles have become a focal point of the women’s basketball narrative. The competitive games between Clark and Reese have not only captivated fans but also added a thrilling edge to the sport’s landscape.