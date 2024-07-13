Angel Reese might have lost the race for Rookie of the Year against Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have currently the biggest rivalry in the WNBA. Each game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever has produced records for TV ratings.

These two extraordinary players had a long history in college basketball. Reese won a national championship in the 2023 season with LSU, but, one year later, the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Tigers in the Elite Eight.

Now, after three matchups in the WNBA, Clark is 2-1 in the head-to-head. With the All-Star weekend looming and less than 20 games in the schedule, Reese might not have enough time to conquer Rookie of the Year.

Angel Reese double-double streak ends with Chicago Sky

Although Caitlin Clark is front-runner to win the Rookie of the Year award, Angel Reese has been making a tremendous push thanks to an impressive record in the WNBA.

Reese had 15 straight games recording at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, a feat never seen before in league’s history. This particular stat made some experts believe Angel could claim the prestigious honor from voters.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Angel Reese’s incredible double-double run was stopped this Saturday by the New York Liberty as she could only record 8 points. In the end, 16 rebounds weren’t enough and the streak is officially over.

In fact, Reese looked desperate in the final seconds of the game against New York trying to get the ball even with a 14-point deficit and nothing to play for. When Liberty realized Angel’s intentions, four players arrived to block her.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark keeps breaking records in total points and assists for a rookie and her pace is just extraordinary. Reese won’t be able to extend her greatest argument to claim Rookie of the Year and, at least right now, the Fever are on top of the Sky in the standings.