Angel Reese finally won her first game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The rookie had a huge message for the WNBA.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have taken their rivalry in college basketball with LSU and Iowa to the grand stage of WNBA. It’s always been back and forth between them.

Reese won the National Championship in 2023, Clark got a victory in the 2024 Elite Eight and, in the first two matchups of Indiana Fever against the Chicago Sky, the former Hawkeye left the court triumphant.

Furthermore, there were many controversies in those games, especially with Chennedy Carter saying Clark isn’t the face of WNBA and Reese delivering a flagrant foul in the head.

Now, with an attendance record and possible TV ratings similar to the NBA, both teams faced for a third time. This was the Sky’s first home game with the Fever in the calendar.

Caitlin Clark lost his first game against Angel Reese (Getty Images)

Angel Reese gets first win against Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese had a career-high performance with 25 points and 16 rebounds to give the Chicago Sky a thrilling 88-87 victory over the Indiana Fever. After her first win over Clark in the WNBA, Reese warned the league there’s more to come during an interview with ESPN.

“I’m a dog. You can’t teach that. I’m going to go out and do whatever it takes to win in every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So, being able to continue the energy even if we’re down, that’s what I do.”

When asked about his first win over Caitlin Clark, Reese took a cautious approach and avoided any controversy. “It’s just good competition. I’m happy. I mean, they still got us (2-1 record). They got one upon us. I’m just happy for the team and I want to make it about us.”