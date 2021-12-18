Appalachian State against WKU play today for the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Appalachian State vs WKU: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl in the US today

Appalachian State (10-3) and WKU (8-5) play for the Boca Raton Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at FAU Stadium today, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM (ET). Two teams hoping to close the season with a bowl in their hands. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Appalachian State Mountaineers were dominant in the Sun Belt East Division with 7 wins and just two losses in the regular season. But the last game of the conference was a loss to Louisiana on December 4 on the road 16-24.

Western Kentucky also lost the last conference game against UTSA on the road, but prior to that loss WKU won the CUSA East Division title against The Herd (Marshall) by 53-21.

Appalachian State vs WKU: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida.

Appalachian State vs WKU: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Appalachian State vs WKU: Storylines

App State had a good regular season with a record of 10 wins and only 3 losses overall, the team opened the regular season with a win against East Carolina 33-19 at a neutral stadium. But after the first game of the season, the Mountaineers lost to No. 22 Miami (FL) on the road 23-25. The team garnered two winning streaks during the regular season, one lasting three consecutive weeks and another long streak lasting six consecutive weeks that ended with a loss to Louisiana 16-24 during the Sun Belt conference title.

Chase Brice is the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, this season he has thrown for 227/368 passes completed, 3022 passing yards and 8.2 yards per attempt, 23 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

After losing four of the first five games of the regular season, the Hilltoppers rallied and won seven consecutive weeks against Old Dominion 43-20, Florida International 34-19, Charlotte 45-13, Middle Tennessee State 48-21, Rice 42 -21, Florida Atlantic 52-17 and Marshall 53-21. The victory against Marshall earned the team the division title, but the Hilltoppers lost to UTSA 41-49 in the CUSA title championship.

Bailey Zappe is the Hilltoppers starting quarterback with 443/640 passes completed in the 2021 NCAA College Football season for 69.2%, 5545 yards with 89.7 yards per attempt, 56 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Appalachian State vs WKU: Predictions And Odds

Appalachian State Mountaineers are favorites by -2.5 points to cover and -135 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense that was efficient for most of the regular season. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +125 moneyline. The totals is offered at 66.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl is: App State -2.5.



FanDuel Appalachian State -2.5 / -135 Totals 66.5 WKU +2.5 / +125

* Odds via FanDuel