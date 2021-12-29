Arizona State take on Wisconsin at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arizona State and Wisconsin meet in the Las Vegas Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams' offenses did a phenomenal job for most of the season, but this game is about to stop the rival’s offense. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Arizona State Sun Devils won five of six games in the first round of the regular season, the team was dominant during those weeks but lost a three-week winning streak against Utah and Washingston State. The team closed the round in the PAC-12 with a 38-15 win against Arizona.

Wisconsin has a similar record to the Sun Devils at 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten West Division, but the Badgers' best of the season was a seven-week winning streak that ended with a loss to the conference rival, Minnesota 13-23.

Arizona State vs Wisconsin: Date

Arizona State and Wisconsin play for the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday, December 30 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Defensive play will be key to winning this game, the Badgers are allowing an average of 16.4 points per game and the Sun Devils are allowing 20.9 points per game, both defenses are good.

Arizona State vs Wisconsin: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arizona State vs Wisconsin at the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl

This game for the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, Arizona State and Wisconsin at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

