Arkansas and South Carolina, two SEC teams, will clash in Week 2 of 2022 NCAA College Football season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Arkansas vs South Carolina: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2 in the US

Arkansas will host South Carolina in a major SEC battle as part of Week 2 in the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Last week, Arkansas sent a message to every corner of the country with a resounding victory 31-24 against Cincinnati, one of four teams which made the playoffs in 2021. This clearly means that the Razorbacks might be for real after an amazing performance by quarterback KJ Jefferson. 223 passing yards, three touchdowns and he also ran for another 62 yards and a score to beat the Bearcats. Now, Arkansas is the No.16 ranked team in the nation and the sky is the limit for Sam Pittman's group.

On the other side, South Carolina began the 2022 season with a comfortable win 35-14 against the Georgia State Panthers. The problem for the Gamecocks is that quarterback Spencer Rattle had a very inconsistent game with two interceptions and Arkansas represents a bigger challenge this week. Considering that scenario, South Carolina is the underdog by 8 points as visitors, but, they have won the last three meetings between these two teams.

Arkansas vs South Carolina: Date

Arkansas will host South Carolina on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season Saturday, September 10 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas vs South Carolina: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Arkansas vs South Carolina in the US

The SEC matchup between Arkansas and South Carolina in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.