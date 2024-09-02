NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers could make a trade for a player who is on LeBron James’ list of prospects

After a disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, many expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make significant roster changes. However, the team took a more measured approach, focusing on a few key additions, including drafting young talents Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, and bringing in JJ Redick as the new head coach.

Despite these moves, the Lakers are still looking to build a championship-caliber team around their superstar duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, to recapture the glory of their 2020 title run. According to reports, the Lakers’ front office isn’t done exploring the market and may pursue a player who has caught LeBron’s eye.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha recently mentioned on his Q&A show that the team might revisit a trade for Jonas Valanciunas, a player who has been on the Lakers’ radar and is reportedly on LeBron’s list of preferred prospects.

“There was some interest, obviously. He was on LeBron’s list, so I think the Lakers will probably revisit that. But I don’t think there’s as much interest as a guy like a Wendell Carter or some of these other guys that have popped up. So, I view it more as more of a mid-to-low tier trade target for them,” Buha stated.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense on Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors. Harry How/Getty Images

So far this offseason, the Lakers have mostly opted for continuity, re-signing Max Christie to a four-year deal and extending LeBron James’ contract for another two years. However, they did see the departures of Spencer Dinwiddie, who joined the Mavericks, and Taurean Prince, who signed with the Bucks.

Jeanie Buss confident in Lakers’ direction

In a recent interview on AM 570 LA Sports’ Petros and Money show, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss expressed her confidence in the team’s offseason decisions, particularly in their draft picks and new head coach.

“I’m excited about our new coach, JJ Redick. And I could sit here and tell you how great it’s gonna be basketball-wise, but I really want the team to have the opportunity to play and let their performance speak for itself. We’re excited about our draft picks—Dalton Knecht, who we didn’t expect to be available at the 17th pick, and of course, Bronny James, who played at USC. We’re thrilled about our young guys,” Buss said.

As the Lakers look to build on their recent moves, fans are eager to see if the addition of a player like Valanciunas, along with their young talent and veteran leadership, can propel the team back to championship contention.