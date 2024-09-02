Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes face a challenging start to the 2024 NFL season with another key weapon being ruled out to play the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2024 NFL season hasn’t even started yet but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can already feel how challenging it will be to achieve the three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Only a few days before the season opener, the team has to rule out yet another offensive weapon for the game against the Baltimore Ravens. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Therefore, the 25-year-old will miss at least the first four games of the year. This is yet another blow for Mahomes, who is already missing veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for the start of the 2024 season.

Kansas City will still count on Isiah Pacheco, the team’s primary option at running back. But with Edwards-Helaire out, Reid will have to make a few moves on the depth chart.

Former Joe Burrow and Russell Wilson teammate Samaje Perine, who joined the Chiefs after being cut by the Denver Broncos this offseason, is expected to have a bigger role now. Carson Steele is the other healthy RB in the room.

What happened to Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

On July 29, Edwards-Helaire took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to reveal he’s been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, which is why he was on the sidelines for much of training camp.

“Living With PTSD is no small feat, its hard and very overwhelming. Within the last month I’ve had many flare ups and the amazing staff here at the Chiefs have been helping me get through some tough times. I’ll be back rolling next Practice! All Love , Glydro,” he wrote.

Of course, Edwards-Helaire’s health is priority for the Chiefs, who are doing the right thing by protecting the player. Hopefully, the running back gets the support he needs to come back stronger when he feels ready for it.

Which Chiefs games will Edwards-Helaire miss?

Since his presence on the reserve/non-football illness list determines he’ll miss at least four games, Edwards-Helaire will be out against the Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, and Chargers.

