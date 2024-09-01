Lionel Messi injury update: Gerardo Martino announces return date for Inter Miami star

Following Inter Miami's win over Chicago Fire, head coach Gerardo Martino provided an update on when Lionel Messi might return to action.

Lionel Messi is in the final stages of recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia. Due to this injury, Argentina’s national team coach Lionel Scaloni couldn’t include Messi in the squad for the September FIFA international window, and Inter Miami’s Gerardo Martino has been without his star player for the past three months.

While MLS continued during the Copa America, Messi hasn’t played for Inter Miami since June 1. Fortunately for the Argentine coach, Messi’s return is drawing closer.

In a press conference following Inter Miami’s 4-1 victory over Chicago Fire, Martino hinted at Messi’s return, targeting September 14 as a potential comeback date. This date marks exactly two months since Messi’s injury, and it coincides with Inter Miami’s Matchday 31 clash against Philadelphia Union.

“He’s doing well, he’s been training with the group for a while now. We felt it might be better for him to skip this game, considering the time he could contribute. We had the opportunity to work and focus on the next 15 days. Ultimately, we talked and agreed it was the best option, to see if we can have him ready for the Philadelphia game,” Martino stated.

Gerardo Martino could count on Lionel Messi at Matchday 31 against Philadelphia. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

With this in mind, Martino plans to have Messi back on the field for Inter Miami’s next match following the international break. Meanwhile, the Argentine national team will face Chile and Colombia during this FIFA window without their captain, who was sidelined by that painful Copa America injury.

When can Messi return to the Argentina National Team?

Argentina will play on September 5 and 10 in the 7th and 8th rounds of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, hosting Chile and then visiting Colombia. While Lionel Scaloni has mentioned the possibility of calling up additional players to cover the absences of Nicolas Tagliafico and Leonardo Balerdi, Messi is not expected to be among them.

Fans will have to wait until the next FIFA international window in early October for a potential Messi return. Argentina is set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in those matches, with Messi likely to feature in the squad.

Argentina’s roster without Lionel Messi

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Walter Benitez (PSV)

Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Geronimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille)

Defenders

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

German Pezzella (River Plate)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Valentin Barco (Sevilla).

Midfielders

Leandro Paredes (AS Roma)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Ezequiel Fernandez (Al-Qadsiah)

Guido Rodriguez (West Ham)

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Valentin Carboni (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards

Matias Soule (AS Roma)

Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Nicolas González (Juventus)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Valentin Castellanos (Lazio)

