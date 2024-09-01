The Minnesota Vikings are still trying to find the ideal quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy.

The Minnesota Vikings were hyped about their new era with J.J. McCarthy as franchise quarterback. However, a right knee injury has left the young star out for the entire 2024 season.

So, in the first season after Kirk Cousins left, head coach Kevin O’Connell faces a huge dilemma. The offense is great with names like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones, but, everything depends on McCarthy’s replacement.

That’s why the Vikings won’t give up trying to remain as a contender in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions are favorites, while the Chicago Bears have found their guy in Caleb Williams. Minnesota cannot stay behind.

Who will replace J.J. McCarthy with Vikings?

Sam Darnold is projected to replace J.J. McCarthy, but the Minnesota Vikings have been very active to find depth at the quarterback position. They are ready for absolutely all possible scenarios.

Their latest move is very intriguing. Jaren Hall was surprisingly waived and Brett Rypien just signed with the Vikings to hold the No.3 spot. Nick Mullens is set to be the backup.

Furthermore, Rypien’s arrival is also a direct consequence of Matt Corral failing to deliver in the preseason. After McCarthy was placed on Injured Reserve, Corral took that spot and couldn’t hold on to it.

Who is Brett Rypien?

Brett Rypien is 28-years old and arrived to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The Denver Broncos signed him after a promising career in college football with Boise State.

However, the quarterback didn’t fulfill the expectations and left the team for good in 2022. During the last two years, he’s had opportunities with the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears.